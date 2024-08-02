Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The AIDAcosma. SUR
Inaugural visit of AIDAcosma cruise ship to Gibraltar
Inaugural visit of AIDAcosma cruise ship to Gibraltar

Carrying a total of 6,858 passengers, the vessel is one of a new generation of liners that is fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and traditional fuel oil

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:41

The AIDAcosma cruise ship made its inaugural visit to Gibraltar last Monday.

Carrying a total of 6,858 passengers, the vessel is one of a new generation of liners that is fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and traditional fuel oil.

Minister for Tourism Christian Santos exchanged commemorative plaques with captain Tommy Mueller.

