Inaugural visit of AIDAcosma cruise ship to Gibraltar

Gibraltar
Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:41
The AIDAcosma cruise ship made its inaugural visit to Gibraltar last Monday.
Carrying a total of 6,858 passengers, the vessel is one of a new generation of liners that is fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and traditional fuel oil.
Minister for Tourism Christian Santos exchanged commemorative plaques with captain Tommy Mueller.
