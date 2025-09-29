Historic gathering of Rock's surviving chief ministers at Campo de Gibraltar commemoration

All four ministers lined up with the Rock of Gibraltar behind them.

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 29 September 2025, 12:26

In an unprecedented moment for Gibraltar's political history, all four living chief ministers assembled yesterday outside the territory for the first time, marking a milestone in cross-border relations.

The historic gathering took place at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar, organised by Cadena SER Campo de Gibraltar in Guadacorte, San Roque.

The current chief minister, Fabian Picardo, appeared alongside his three surviving predecessors, Sir Peter Caruana, Joe Bossamo and Adolfo Canepa, at the Salón de Actos of ARCGISA, where participants engaged in a discussion examining the history, present challenges, and future of inter-regional cooperation between the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.

The event provided an opportunity to reflect on four decades of the collaboration across municipal boundaries in the region.

In his speech, the current chief minister emphasised the importance of mutual respect and forward-looking partnership. "It is a privilege to stand here with my distinguished predecessors, not only in commemoration of forty years of shared work, but as a tangible expression of what we can achieve when dialogue and respect guide our relationships," he said.

He acknowledged enduring differences between both sides of the frontier whilst highlighting emerging opportunities for enhanced collaboration. "We gathered not simply to celebrate an institution, but to renew our commitment to building bridges that bring real, lasting benefit to all people across Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, especially as we approach the new treaty, whose successful implementation will depend on constructive collaboration," the chief minister added.

The meeting was characterised by a warm and collaborative atmosphere, with all participating Chief Ministers expressing a shared determination to forge cooperative frameworks that deliver tangible benefits for citizens on both sides of the frontier.

There was broad consensus that the well-being of people in Gibraltar and across the Campo de Gibraltar will best be served through robust cross-border institutions, mutual respect, and common purpose, particularly in light of the forthcoming UK-EU treaty.

The event underscores Gibraltar's commitment to positive, partnership-based relations with its neighbours and the Government's resolve that the forthcoming treaty should be rooted in fairness, shared prosperity, and mutual respect.