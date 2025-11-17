Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Minister John Cortes with the author Manolo Galliano. SUR
Cultural heritage

Minister helps launch heritage trust's new book on Rock's cultural memory

La Cuesta Mr Bourn & Other Stories preserves traditional children's songs and memories of 20th century Gibraltar

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 17 November 2025, 14:29

Minister for Heritage John Cortes attended the Gibraltar Heritage Trust's premises at John Mackintosh Square last week to launch the trust's latest publication, La Cuesta Mr Bourn & Other Stories, written by Manolo Galliano and illustrated with photographs by Victor Hermida.

The book captures the author's personal memories of growing up in Gibraltar and features an appendix containing the lyrics to traditional children's songs once recited in the territory's streets and patios, including Eenie, Meenie, El Tio de la Pipa and I sent a Letter to My Love.

At the launch, trust chairman Ian Balestrino introduced the book and congratulated the author on his work while Cortes emphasised the significance of documenting and publishing such intangible heritage, highlighting the importance of preserving these memories of 20th century Gibraltar for future generations.

