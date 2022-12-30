Gratitude, the theme of this year's Christmas messages in Gibraltar Chief minister Fabian Picardo and Governor Sir David Steel said that despite recent challenges there is a great deal to be thankful for

The Convent, residence of the Governor of Gibraltar. Customers have no idea how their accounts were accessed. / CONVENT GIBRALTAR

Gratitude was a theme running through the Christmas messages from both the chief minister and Governor of Gibraltar this year, expressing thanks to everyone who was working on Christmas Day while the rest of the community were enjoying time with their families, loved ones and friends, with Fabian Picardo saying that it was "a fantastic blessing" that Gibraltar was able to celebrate the festivities in peace.

The governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, said he was thankful that the community was emerging from the pandemic and that he personally was enjoying experiencing a Gibraltar he had not seen before, in the two and a half years since he took up the post, "more traditional and buoyant".

Sir David also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying the community mourned "our rock and stay", but he described King Charles as a man of great compassion, foresight, intelligence and energy and said "there is no doubt he will be as committed to all his realms and people as was his mother".

D.B. Customers of NatWest Bank were warned to check their accounts by the Royal Gibraltar Police this week after several people reported that money had gone missing online.

In some cases the amounts were large, with some people telling the police they had lost several thousands of euros.

The customers said they had no idea how the money had gone without their knowledge, and the bank is carrying out an investigation.

On its Twitter account, the RGP posted:

"Please be aware that we've received several reports of bank fraud from NatWest Bank holders, where money has been taken from their accounts. Customers are advised to check their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to NatWest".