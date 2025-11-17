Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar

Gibraltar to celebrate Golden Week 2025 with focus on combating senior loneliness

The five-day December initiative will promote inclusion and respect for older residents on the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 17 November 2025, 13:27

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism (MEECT) has announced Golden Week 2025, a five-day initiative dedicated to celebrating the territory's older generation under the theme "Because getting older doesn't mean getting lonelier."

Running from 1 to 5 December 2025, the campaign aims to promote inclusion, connection and intergenerational respect through a series of community events and activities designed to bring together older persons, young people and volunteers.

The week's highlight will be the Golden Breakfast at King's Diner in King's Bastion on Friday, 5 December, from 9am to 11am. The event will feature live music and complimentary tea, coffee and churros for residents aged 65 and over. Accompanying carers under 65 will be charged £3 entry.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, emphasised the initiative's significance: "Golden Week is a celebration of togetherness. It reminds us that growing older should never mean growing lonelier and that the older members of our community remain an essential, vibrant part of our society. The connections formed this week will continue to inspire understanding and kindness across generations."

For further information, contact MEECT at meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 42509.

