Gibraltar's WWII tunnels attraction expands with two new immersive spaces

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 14:36 Share

The Tunnels: Gibraltar's WWII Experience has opened two new immersive spaces that deepen visitors' understanding of Gibraltar's pivotal role during the Second World War.

The centerpiece of the expansion is The Gunners Gallery, a dedicated exhibition showcasing the formidable artillery that once defended the Rock. Featuring authentic artifacts generously donated by local businesses and families, the gallery illustrates the significant firepower Gibraltar commanded during wartime operations.

The exhibition also pays tribute to the Gibraltar Defence Force (GDF), the local volunteers who stepped forward to man the territory's defenses. Personal items donated by veterans' families bring these Gibraltarians' contributions to life, ensuring their service is remembered by future generations.

Zoom

Adjacent to the gallery, a purpose-built cinema space presents rare archival footage from the Imperial War Museum. The screening is enhanced by newly produced films created in partnership with the Gibraltar Tourist Board, documenting conservation efforts and highlighting distinctive features of the site, including original wartime graffiti.

Christian Wright, director of WrightTech Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion: "We are excited to unveil another micro gallery that adds further layers to our shared story. This new space provides a platform to share Gibraltar's history with the many visitors who come to the Rock, while also preserving it for our own people."

Minister for Heritage John Cortes praised the development, stating: "Our unprecedented progress in protecting, restoring and promoting our heritage continues apace, as these two new spaces show."

The additions reinforce The Tunnels' commitment to preserving and presenting Gibraltar's wartime heritage for both residents and international visitors.