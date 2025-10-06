Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Deputy chief minister, Joseph Garcia and shadow foreign secretary, Priti Patel. SUR
Politics

Gibraltar's 'unshakeable and unbreakable' bond with Britain

Deputy chief minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, addressed a packed event at the Conservative conference in Manchester as shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel reaffirmed her party's unwavering support for the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 6 October 2025, 12:46

Gibraltar's deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia has declared the territory's place in the British family of nations as "unshakeable and unbreakable" during a well-attended Gibraltar Government reception at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The event drew significant political support, with shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel delivering a passionate address to the gathering of MPs, Lords, and former UK government ministers. "More than a gathering of friends - it is a gathering of family," Dame Priti told attendees. "And as a Conservative family, let me be crystal clear: every square inch of Gibraltar is British."

Dr Garcia highlighted the Conservative Party's historic defense of Gibraltar's British sovereignty and its rejection of Spanish territorial claims, while championing the Gibraltarian people's right to self-determination. He recalled former prime minister David Cameron's assertion that defending Gibraltar was "in the blood of the Party."

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised Gibraltar's unique status as the only UK Overseas Territory permitted to participate in the 2016 Brexit referendum. He assured delegates that post-Brexit arrangements with the EU "will have no bearing on our British sovereignty," noting that Gibraltarians remain as proudly British today as ever.

Dr Garcia characterised the event as a celebration of a "partnership that stretches back over three hundred years, as solid and as enduring as the Rock itself and a bond which will never be broken."

He also underscored Gibraltar's strategic importance to UK defence and security interests, citing its role in two World Wars, regional conflicts, and the Falklands campaign. Dr Garcia noted Gibraltar's distinction as the first territory worldwide to implement sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, calling it "a badge that Gibraltar wore with pride."

