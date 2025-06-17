Gibraltar's chief minister to address United Nations committee in New York

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 10:33 Compartir

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo has arrived in New York where he will be addressing the United Nations Committee of 24 today (Tuesday 16 June). This marks the first session at the UN since the announcement of a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union concerning Gibraltar.

Picardo is expected to continue to assert the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination and to call for the decolonisation of Gibraltar through its removal from the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories.

He will be joined in New York later this evening by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia for a number of other separate engagements and meetings around the main committee session.