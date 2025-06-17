Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Gibraltar

Gibraltar's chief minister to address United Nations committee in New York

This will be the first session at the UN since the announcement of a treaty agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union concerning the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 10:33

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo has arrived in New York where he will be addressing the United Nations Committee of 24 today (Tuesday 16 June). This marks the first session at the UN since the announcement of a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union concerning Gibraltar.

Picardo is expected to continue to assert the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination and to call for the decolonisation of Gibraltar through its removal from the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories.

He will be joined in New York later this evening by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia for a number of other separate engagements and meetings around the main committee session.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Authorities in Spain smash huge tobacco smuggling ring operating from Gibraltar
  2. 2 End of an era at Antequera CF as head coach steps aside
  3. 3 Icelandic choir performs two concerts on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Where to celebrate Pride Month in the east of Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar's chief minister to address United Nations committee in New York

Gibraltar&#039;s chief minister to address United Nations committee in New York