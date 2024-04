Gibraltar regiment returns home after Ex Jebel Tarik firing camp in the UK

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment at the training exercise.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RGR) has concluded its annual firing camp, Ex Jebel Tarik, in the UK and has returned to Gibraltar.

In the training exercise, which took place from 27 February until 28 March, the regiment took part in marksmanship drills, tactical exercises, and team-building activities.