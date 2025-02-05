Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Gibraltar police officer due to appear in court on child porn charges
Courts

Sergeant Daniel Fendley, 43, was this afternoon charged at New Mole House police station with a total of 15 offences

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 17:28

A Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officer is due to appear before the Rock's Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Thursday 6 February). Police Sergeant Daniel Fendley, 43, was this afternoon charged with 15 offences at New Mole House police station.

These were nine counts of possession of indecent photographs of children, three counts of taking/publishing indecent photographs of children, one count of sexual communication with a child (attempted) and two counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Sergeant Fendley was initially arrested by detectives from the RGP’s professional standards department on 20 October 2023.

He has remained suspended from duty since the initial arrest.

