Gibraltar National Museum director attends Ignite the Cosmos forum in Tenerife

Clive Finlayson, director of the Gibraltar National Museum and expert on Neanderthals among other subjects, attended the Ignite the Cosmos forum held in Tenerife last week. The event opened with a session titled Extinctions in Life and the Universe. Clive Finlayson and Montserrat Villar from the Astrobiology Centre (CSIC), with José María Fernández-Palacios (Universidad de La Laguna) moderated the discussion.

Organised by Fundación Caja Canarias, the forum was held in the foundation's Cultural Space in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. It brings together experts from various scientific fields to explore major themes, from biodiversity and island ecosystems to the philosophical and scientific limits of artificial intelligence.

The session delved into the nature of extinctions, from the Neanderthals and dinosaurs to celestial bodies that no longer exist.