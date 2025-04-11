Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar Law Courts. SUR
Gibraltar man arrested on firearms charges
Gibraltar

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences including assault, threats to kill, and firearms possession

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 11 April 2025, 08:45

A 34-year-old Gibraltar man, Mark Macias, has been charged with multiple offences - including strangulation, fear or provocation of violence, two counts of common assault, threats to kill, possession of firearms without a certificate, destroying or damaging property, possession of a prohibited import and prohibition on persons convicted of crime purchasing or possessing firearms - after his arrest by armed police on 4 April.

Macias was arrested at around 10.25am last Friday by Royal Gibraltar Police armed response officers, supported by Gibraltar Defence Police colleagues. His arrest followed an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles in the area of Waterport Road.

Following further reports to the RGP, he was charged following a joint investigation led by detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department and Safeguarding Team

Macias was remanded in custody at New Mole House Police Station over the weekend and appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

