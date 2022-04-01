Gibraltar is looking forward to a royal visit in June The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be visiting the Rock again during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year

The Gibraltar government has welcomed an announcement from Buckingham Palace in London and The Convent in Gibraltar that the Earl and Countess of Wessex will be visiting Gibraltar in June.

Chief minister Fabian Picardo said "The visit of the Earl and Countess will be a highlight for us in Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee year and will be an opportunity for the people of Gibraltar to once again demonstrate our deep and unwaivering affection for our Sovereign and the Royal Family as the embodiment of the British sovereignty of Gibraltar. I know that all of Gibraltar will look forward to the visit and that we will welcome the Earl and Countess with open arms, as only Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians know how!"

The Earl of Wessex is the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward. No details have been given about the royal couple's visit yet, or how long they will be staying, but this will not be their first time in Gibraltar. They made an official three-day visit ten years ago, in 2012, during the celebrations to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.