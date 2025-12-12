Gibraltar launches 'G-less' personalised number plates

SUR in English Friday, 12 December 2025, 09:42 Share

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the launch of a new 'G-less' personalised motor vehicle registration plate system available from today, Friday 12 December.

Members of the public will be able to purchase the exclusive plates online at www.personalisedplates.gov.gi and will have the ability to design their own unique plate through the online platform.

To maintain clarity and high standards, certain letters including 'I', 'O', 'Q', 'S' and 'Z' will be excluded from the system to avoid confusion with numerical characters.

A selection of premium and ultra-exclusive plates will be released for auction beginning in the second quarter of 2026, offering car collectors and enthusiasts worldwide the opportunity to secure highly desirable combinations.

The Government will retain an ongoing economic interest in the plates through a resale clause. When a 'G-less' personalised plate is resold by its owner, the seller must pay the licensing authority 10% of any profit from the sale to transfer ownership.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the Government launched Gibraltar's first ever personalised number plates exactly one year ago and has raised almost £2 million for the public purse to date. "This exciting new development is sure to generate renewed interest from vehicle owners," he said.