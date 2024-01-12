Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar hosts launch of book on La Almoraima
Campo de Gibraltar

Gibraltar hosts launch of book on La Almoraima

Author María del Mar Ortega looks back at the history of the estate in Castellar, including its connections with the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 12 January 2024, 16:33

La Almoraima, a hamlet and estate near Castellar de la Frontera with its iconic tower and convent, is the subject of a book launched in Gibraltar on Thursday.

Author María del Mar Ortega was joined in John Mackintosh Hall by mayor of Castellar Adrian Baca and director of La Almoraima Emilio Romero for the launch of Memorias de La Almoraima, hosted by GIbraltar's Minister for Heritage John Cortes.

The book, inspired by the author’s father, Luis, who was a warden (guarda jurado) at the estate, covers the history of La Almoraima. There are chapters with strong Gibraltar connections, including one on the Calpe Hunt and another on the ‘Domingo de los Ingleses’ when many Gibraltarians spent the day in what was sometimes known as the ‘Cork Woods’, the Alcornocales natural park.

In welcoming those present, Minister Cortes, who since 1998 has been on the board of the Parque Natural de Los Alcornocales which surrounds La Almoraima, recalled his childhood memories of family picnics there.

The mayor of Castellar highlighted the past links with Gibraltar and how Castellar is promoting its heritage and tourism.

The director of Almoraima explained how it is opening up to visitors by providing a centre for activities and how Gibraltarians continue to be welcomed there as they were a century ago.

The book Memorias de la Almoraima is on sale at Book Gem at the Ince’s Hall and the Heritage Trust shop at John Mackintosh Square.

