Gibraltar hosts European financial safeguards working group

Minister Nigel Feetham addressed representatives of the Affiliation of Micro-European States (AMES) at the Gibraltar Finance Centre on Thursday, 6 November, during a meeting hosted by the Gibraltar Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

The working group, operating within the European Federation of Deposit Insurers (EFDI), brought together delegates from deposit guarantee schemes and investor compensation schemes across the UK, Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Malta, and Andorra.

During the discussions, Feetham emphasised Gibraltar's steadfast commitment to robust financial safeguards and its position as an open, resilient and highly competitive jurisdiction on the global stage. The meeting aligned with the EFDI's mission to contribute to the reinforcement of regional financial stability.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Gibraltar to demonstrate its regulatory framework and financial infrastructure to key stakeholders from European micro-states and territories.