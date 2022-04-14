Gibraltar government reduces duty on fuel until 1 July The level of duty will then return automatically to the previous rate, which ranges from 37 to 40 pence per litre, unless the authorities decide to prolong or change the measure

The Gibraltar government has announced that it is reducing the price of fuel from today, Thursday 14 April, to help consumers. The duty on all types of fuel is reduced to 25 pence per litre.

Previously, the duty has been 40 pence for diesel, 37 pence for 98-octane petrol, 38 pence for 95-octane and 37 pence on diesel premium.

The reductions will apply until 1 July and then revert automatically to their original level unless the government decides to apply different ones.

In a statement on Wednesday the chief minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "We are taking steps to reduce duties and to help consumers with this reduction of duties in fuels, and we expect petrol stations to pass this on to their customers. We want to help where we can and this measure is one where we consider the help we provide may also drive up revenue for Government from this source of duties. We are conscious of the steps being taken in neighbouring Spain on fuel duties and subsidies, and we are responding to that also through these measures. This year's Budget will be a tough one, with no give-aways, and I am timing the period of this reduction towards the traditional dates of our Budgets, so I can then take a view of whether to reverse, increase or reduce this measure as I may be advised is appropriate then."