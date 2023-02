Gibraltar footballer signs with Newcastle United Women's team The 25-year-old midfielder has taken the decision to seek her future with Newcastle

One of Gibraltar's top women footballers, Charlyann Pizzarello, has been signed up by the Newcastle United Women team. The 25-year-old midfielder used to play for Lions Gibraltar and Lincoln Red Imps, and went professional in July last year. In September 2021 she joined Women's Championship side Lewes, but has now taken the decision to seek her future with Newcastle.