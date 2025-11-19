Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Security

Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training

The five-day specialist course will strengthen the Rock's readiness to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 16:34

A team from the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing National CBRN Centre has delivered a five-day command training course to Gibraltar's emergency services, enhancing the territory's ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incidents.

Eighteen delegates from Gibraltar's emergency services, military, and responding agencies attended the operational and tactical command course at Bleak House last week, facilitated by the Office of Civil Contingencies.

The training forms part of a partnership established in 2018 between Gibraltar and the National CBRN Centre, which serves as the UK's hub for CBRN preparedness and supports emergency services in developing capabilities to respond to terrorist or criminal incidents involving CBRN materials.

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, emphasised that while there is no current intelligence indicating increased threats, maintaining response capability remains essential. "It remains imperative that we possess the capability and capacity to respond effectively should such a situation arise," he said.

The National CBRN Centre's head of learning and development noted that while CBRN remains a low-probability threat, "global vigilance is essential especially in today's increasingly volatile security climate."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police investigate spate of burglaries by hooded gang on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Prostate cancer prevention day at Clínica Premium Marbella
  3. 3 Indoor surface pushes Carlos Alcaraz to the limit as Jannik Sinner retains ATP Finals title in Turin
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall takes over responsibility for local roads
  5. 5 Sergio Pellicer on the brink after another grim night for Malaga CF
  6. 6 Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome
  7. 7 Spanish courts extend the tax shield to Non %u2013 Residents and open the door to massive Wealth Tax refunds
  8. 8 Costa del Sol choir gears up for festive fundraising performances
  9. 9 Beach-widening project under way on eastern Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Gibraltar delegation discuss financial sanctions implementation at FCDO meeting in Miami

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training

Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training