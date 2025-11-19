Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training

SUR in English Gibraltar Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 16:34 Share

A team from the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing National CBRN Centre has delivered a five-day command training course to Gibraltar's emergency services, enhancing the territory's ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incidents.

Eighteen delegates from Gibraltar's emergency services, military, and responding agencies attended the operational and tactical command course at Bleak House last week, facilitated by the Office of Civil Contingencies.

The training forms part of a partnership established in 2018 between Gibraltar and the National CBRN Centre, which serves as the UK's hub for CBRN preparedness and supports emergency services in developing capabilities to respond to terrorist or criminal incidents involving CBRN materials.

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, emphasised that while there is no current intelligence indicating increased threats, maintaining response capability remains essential. "It remains imperative that we possess the capability and capacity to respond effectively should such a situation arise," he said.

The National CBRN Centre's head of learning and development noted that while CBRN remains a low-probability threat, "global vigilance is essential especially in today's increasingly volatile security climate."