Gibraltar drink-driver almost five times over limit is slapped with £2,342 fine and banned for 20 months

A local man who blew almost five times over the alcohol limit following a road traffic collision in Gibraltar has been banned from driving for 20 months – and fined £2,342.

Mayur Patel, 34, of Windmill House Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to a charge of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

The court heard that just after 6.30pm on Thursday 6 June, Royal Gibraltar response team officers were called to a three car collision on Glacis Road.

After helping to clear traffic at the scene, officers spoke to Patel and noticed that his eyes were glazed and he smelt of alcohol. He then gave a reading of 162ug on the roadside breath test, one of the highest readings recorded in Gibraltar. The legal limit is 35ug.

Patel was promptly arrested on suspicion of a drink driving offence and taken to New Mole House – where he later gave a reading of 86ug on the evidential breath test machine. He was then placed in cells to sober up.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “No matter how many times we say it, some people simply fail to understand that alcohol and driving do not mix.

“At best, you’ll get a driving ban and a fine. And at worst, you could kill someone.

“We don’t say this to be dramatic, we say it out of experience. Our message is simple, don’t get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence.”

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving in Gibraltar, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 999 in an emergency.