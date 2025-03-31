Gibraltar cultural delegation attends London Book Fair and Cultural Enterprises conference in Liverpool

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 31 March 2025, 20:09 Compartir

Representatives from Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and the Gibraltar National Book Council (GNBC) recently attended the London Book Fair and the Cultural Enterprises conference in Liverpool. The visit proved to be highly productive, offering new opportunities for collaboration, networking, and establishing valuable connections within the literary and cultural industries.

During the events, discussions took place on various initiatives aimed at expanding Gibraltar’s literary presence. A key meeting with the British Council explored potential collaborations with other member states through literary programmes. Plans are also in motion to launch the Summer Reading Challenge from the John Mackintosh Hall Library later this year, further engaging the local literary community.

Meetings with industry professionals, publishers, and agents provided insights into building literary communities, preparing for publications, and maintaining a strong presence on social media. Meanwhile, at the Cultural Enterprises Conference, delegates explored topics such as utilising data for strategic insights and the role of innovation in enhancing visitor experiences. GNBC members also met in London to discuss upcoming workshops and initiatives set to be introduced in the coming months.

Additionally, GCS managers took the opportunity to connect with local artists showcasing their work at the London Art Fair, organised by Artspace in the UK. Gibraltar-based artists Monica Popham and Jack Hernandez received support from GCS as part of its ongoing mission to nurture artistic growth and expand international opportunities.