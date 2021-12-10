Gibraltar Christmas coin collection 2021 was launched this week This is the 33rd year since the first collection was launched back in 1988

On Wednesday this week Sir Joe Bossano, the government minister who is responsible for the Gibraltar National Mint, unveiled the 2021 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank. This is the 33rd year since the first collection was launched back in 1988; at that time it only included the traditional 50p Christmas card and a 50p coin.

Last year the Gibraltar National Mint introduced a £2 collection together with the 50p collection for the first time, and they both proved so popular that the 50p and £2 have both been issued once again this year.

Due to their exclusivity, these collections have always been very popular. Members of the public who are interested in buying the 2021 collection can do so from Monday 13 December at the Gibraltar Savings Bank, 206/210 Main Street, or via the Gibraltar National Mint website, which is www.gibraltarnational mint.gov.gi