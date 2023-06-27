Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A large rainbow flag was unfolded on Main Street. SUR
Gibraltar celebrates Gay Pride

Several hundred people attended the parade, which was followed by music and dance performances and speeches

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 14:51

Several hundred people attended the Pride parade on Main Street in Gibraltar on Saturday, 24 June, where they rolled out a giant rainbow flag as a symbol of support for the LGBTQ rights movement.

Picardo and Sacramento at the event on Saturday, 24 June. SUR

There were also music and dance performances in Casemates Square, as well as speeches from the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento and other representatives from political forces and social movements. The mayor, Carmen Gomez, also spoke.

