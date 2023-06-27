Gibraltar celebrates Gay Pride

Sections
Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 14:51
Several hundred people attended the Pride parade on Main Street in Gibraltar on Saturday, 24 June, where they rolled out a giant rainbow flag as a symbol of support for the LGBTQ rights movement.
There were also music and dance performances in Casemates Square, as well as speeches from the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento and other representatives from political forces and social movements. The mayor, Carmen Gomez, also spoke.
