New Gibraltar book will raise funds for prostate cancer charity Retired civil servant Robert Santos became fascinated by the Rock's landscapes and streetscapes and how they have changed, while he was working in the Building Control department

A new book about Gibraltar's landscape and streetscapes and how they have changed over the years is to be published in May, and will raise funds for the local prostate cancer charity.

Gibraltar Then & Now has been written by Robert Santos, a retired civil servant who says his interest in the subject began during his time working in the Building Control department. Since then, he has been posting before and after photos of different places in Gibraltar online, and was inspired to write the book after receiving so much encouragement and support.

Bygone bars, restaurants and nightclubs

The illustrated book is divided into sections covering the whole of Gibraltar, and has a complete section on Main Street. Another section focuses on the bygone bars, restaurants and nightclubs which are part of the social history of the Rock.

The author has carried out research into historical landmarks and elaborated on them, and he includes some curious facts which he discovered during this process. He says he is sure the anecdotal content will surprise some people and amuse others, with some 'Yanito' terms included.

The book will be available from Wednesday 11 May and can be purchased from the Reception desk of the John Mackintosh Hall and the Gibraltar National Museum. It costs £20 and copies can be pre-ordered by telephoning (+350) 20075669 or by email to jmhreception@culture.gov.gi.