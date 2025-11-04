Gibraltar-based band Thrifty Malone release new single featuring The Waterboys' Steve Wickham

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 11:02 Share

Gibraltar-based folk-rock band Thrifty Malone have released their new single All Those Summers Ago, featuring Steve Wickham, the renowned violinist from The Waterboys. Wickham, now based in Sligo, recorded tenor guitar for the track, adding depth, texture, and a touch of his signature musical flair to the Gibraltar group's latest offering.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Thrifty Malone, who are well known to audiences across Gibraltar and Southern Spain for their high-energy live performances and heartfelt songwriting. "Working with Steve was incredibly special for us," the band said. "His music has been a huge influence on what we do. To have him hear the song, connect with it, and add his own touch to it is something we'll always treasure."

The single was produced by GibAudio, bringing clarity, warmth and emotional resonance to the track while balancing nostalgia with forward-moving energy. The four-piece folk-rock band, whose sound blends storytelling, melody and energised performance with roots in Gibraltar and Ireland, continue to grow internationally with increasing radio play in Ireland, the UK, the USA and Australia.

Thrifty Malone have performed extensively across Gibraltar, the Costa del Sol, the UK and Ireland, sharing bills with well-known artists including Richard Thompson, Finbar Furey, Steve Harley, and Eddi Reader. Their live sets are known for being uplifting, engaging, and impossible to sit still through. The band will appear at the Fields of Éire Irish Music Festival in Liverpool in June 2026.

Wickham is best known as the violinist from The Waterboys and founder of the group NoCrows. A long-standing figure in Irish music, his collaborations include work with U2, Sinéad O'Connor and Elvis Costello.

All Those Summers Ago is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.