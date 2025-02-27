Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board at the event. SUR
Gibraltar attends the International Media Marketplace in London

With over 500 journalists and PR professionals present, the GTB engaged with 33 media representatives over two days to showcase Gibraltar's offer to tourism

SUR in English

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:55

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) attended the International Media Marketplace London - IMM London-, the UK's largest networking event for travel media last week. With over 500 journalists and PR professionals present, the GTB engaged with 33 media representatives over two days to showcase Gibraltar's offer to tourism.

IMM London allows exhibitors to promote their locations while journalists seek editorial content. The GTB used this platform to highlight Gibraltar's cultural appeal and year-round attractions.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, emphasised the event's value in reaching wide audiences across print and digital media. "It is vital that Gibraltar's key selling points reach the broadest scope of journalism both in print and digital outlet. IMM is a cost-effective way to get everyone together in one room. On the back of this we will be inviting relevant media to cover our news and events at intervals throughout the year."

