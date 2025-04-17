Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gib's Kevin Bossino at the Miami event. SUR
Gibraltar attends Miami cruise conference
The Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 event gave delegates the opportunity to meet with cruise line executives and itinerary planners

SUR in English

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:59

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has attended Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 in Miami Beach, USA, a leading conference and exhibition for the industry.

It is attended by a cross-section of the industry, and CEOs and C-Suite executives of all the major brands. Gibraltar's delegates had the opportunity to attend a variety of conferences such as the keynote address by a panel of the key global brands such as MSC, Carnival Corporation, Royal Carribean Norwegian Cruise Line and CLIA, have one-to-one meetings with deployment and itinerary planners and keep up with important, current and future trends across all sectors of the industry.

Tourist board CEO Kevin Bossino said, "From speaking to the cruise line executives and seeking their feedback, Gibraltar has ratings on the high end of the scale in terms of their guests' experience. In one case we were classified as No.1 in the region. An important aspect is that we are deemed to be consistent, whilst other destinations might experience fluctuations in their geopolitics and their performance."

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos, said: "The cruise industry is a dynamic one with a lot of moving parts . Itis importantto remain visible atthese types of events and to keep abreast of market dynamics and to continue to nurture existing relationships and build new ones with the ever-changing market players."

