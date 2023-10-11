Gibraltar artist's work chosen by Judi Dench

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

Nine artists had to paint a portrait of British actress Dame Judi Dench for the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year competition. The actress selected the one painted by Gibraltar's Christian Hook as her favourite and said she liked Hook's work as she "loved the colours". Although he wasn't selected by the judges to win this year, the artist gifted his painting to her.