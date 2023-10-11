Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dame Judi Dench painted by Gibraltar artist Christian Hook. Christian Hook
Gibraltar artist&#039;s work chosen by Judi Dench

Gibraltar artist's work chosen by Judi Dench

SUR in English

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 15:16

Compartir

Nine artists had to paint a portrait of British actress Dame Judi Dench for the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year competition. The actress selected the one painted by Gibraltar's Christian Hook as her favourite and said she liked Hook's work as she "loved the colours". Although he wasn't selected by the judges to win this year, the artist gifted his painting to her.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major airline in Spain suffers cyber attack which has exposed customers' bank card details
  2. 2 Malaga city signs joint tourism agreement with neighbouring Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain but will the major stores in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol be open?
  4. 4 Four years' prison for the Malaga footballers who stabbed captain of Alhaurín team in the chest
  5. 5 Inheritance and tax regulations explained for foreign residents in Spain
  6. 6 Rental agency's ambitious plan to triple number of holiday homes offered on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Malaga to regulate buskers at the port and these are the new rules and restrictions
  8. 8 Costa del Sol recovers its main international tourist markets since Covid-19 shut down foreign travel
  9. 9 Watch as Costa del Sol waiters get competitive and put on a sprint
  10. 10 Businesses in Benalmádena demand solution to 'constant' power cuts

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad