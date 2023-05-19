GHA new five-year National Dementia Strategy

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

The GHA has a new five-year National Dementia Strategy to improve the quality of life of those living with dementia. The new strategy builds on existing services and aims to achieve the best possible outcomes at all stages of the dementia journey. Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said, "This strategy is an important step forward in bringing together services to ensure that those living with this disease are cared for in the most respectful and dignified manner."