Former police officer sentenced for fraud The decision came after a complex investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police

A former Gibraltar police officer has been sentenced for fraud. / EFE

Following a complex fraud investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police, a former officer has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to pay over £10,000 in compensation to his four victims.

Police said Darren Nicholas Gonzalez, 28, of Mid-Harbour Estate, had pleaded guilty in court to all four counts of fraud by misrepresentation.