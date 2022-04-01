Former Governor of Gibraltar has died

D.B. Tributes have been made to Field Marshal Sir John Chapple, who was the Governor of Gibraltar from 1993 to 1995, after his death was announced on Saturday, and the flags in Gibraltar were flown at half-mast. Sir Joe Bossano, who was chief minister at that time, said Sir John had been a good friend and very supportive of the government "even though at that time we had our fair share of disputes with London. Despite that, he was really helpful to all our plans and actions and I enjoyed working with him".