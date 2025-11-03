Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Flags in Gibraltar to fly at half-mast to mark funeral of late Admiral of the Fleet

Sir Benjamin Bathurst GCB died on the Rock last month, while visiting his son, Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:07

The flags at No 6 Convent Place will be lowered to half-mast at 2pm on Tuesday, 4 November, as a mark of respect on the occasion of the funeral of the late Admiral of the Fleet, Sir Benjamin Bathurst GCB who died in Gibraltar on 12 October while visiting his son, Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst. He was 89.

The flags will return to full mast at 6.30pm the same day.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed his condolences, stating: "On behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar I would like to once again extend sincere condolences to His Excellency the Governor and his family on this sad occasion."

