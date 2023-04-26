Five drink-drivers banned from the Rock's roads A Royal Gibraltar Police spokesperson, said: “If anyone has concerns about a person driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency. You might just save a life"

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

In the last ten days, five drivers have been banned from Gibraltar’s roads after pleading guilty to drink driving offences in the Magistrates’ Court.

In the first case before the courts on Monday 17 April, Joseph Agustin Alecio, 33, of Sir William Jackson Grove, was fined £400 and banned from driving for nine months.

The court heard that just before 1am on Wednesday 15 March, plain clothes RGP officers saw a motorcycle being ridden around Waterport roundabout slowly and braking constantly.

The rider was stopped shortly afterwards with officers noticing that Alecio’s speech was slurred. He admitted he had been drinking, before blowing 71ug on the road side breath test, more than twice the legal limit of 35ug. He was then arrested.

In the second case before the courts on Tuesday 18 April, Inesa Machikha, 26, a resident of Marbella, was fined £650 and banned from driving for 18 months.

At around 10.30pm on Monday 17 April, officers were patrolling Winston Churchill Avenue when they spotted a Spanish-plated car with no lights on. Officers stopped the car, and speaking to Machikha, noticed she smelt of alcoholic drink. She blew 110ug on the road side breath test and was arrested.

In the third case before the courts on Wednesday 19 April, Fernando Machinho Santos, 35, was fined £400 and banned from driving for eight months.

The court heard that at around 00.25am on Saturday 15 of January this year, officers were patrolling Governor’s Lane when they saw a motorcycle travelling towards them. The rider was carrying two plastic bags and the sound of glass bottles hitting each other could be heard.

Officers stopped the vehicle to speak to Machinho Santos, and could smell alcoholic drink on him, and noted that his speech was slurred. He blew 93ug on the road side breath test and was arrested.

In the fourth case before the courts on Thursday 20 April, Emilio Alvarez, 66, of Moorish Castle Estate, was fined £500 and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that on the evening of Wednesday 19 April, officers had seen Alvarez drinking what appeared to be alcohol in a bar, before spotting him riding a motorcycle just after 10pm later that evening.

They pulled him over on Glacis Road to speak to him, noting his slurred speech and a smell of alcoholic drink. He then blew 51ug on the road side breath test and was arrested.

And in the last case before the court last Monday, Stephen Ferrary, 49, of Varyl Begg Estate, was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that just after 4am on Sunday 26 March this year, officers patrolling Europort Road saw a motorcycle swerving at speed from side to side in the area of Varyl Begg Estate.

Officers activated their blue lights and stopped Ferrary. On speaking to him his speech was slurred and officers could smell alcoholic drink. He then blew 121ug on the road side breath test and was arrested.

A RGP spokesperson, said: “If anyone has concerns about a person driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency. You might just save a life."