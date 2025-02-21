Five charged with immigration offences on the Rock

Courts
Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:17
Five Nigerian men have been charged with fraud and immigration offences following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police's Special Branch.
They were arrested after arriving in Gibraltar with fraudulent documents claiming to be seamen. The suspects were taken into custody.
