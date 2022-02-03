Fifth round of treaty talks conclude in Brussels A statement issued afterwards by the Gibraltar government said the discussions had been friendly and constructive, and it continues to have ongoing engagement with Spain

The fifth round of talks between the UK and the EU regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union concluded in Brussels yesterday afternoon, 2 February.

A statement issued later by the Gibraltar government said the discussions covered a wide range of different areas and were held in a friendly and constructive manner. "There is scope for progress on a number of areas and for further discussion on more complex and difficult matters," the statement said. The Attorney General, Michael Llamas participated in the talks, assisted by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, Daniel D’Amato. Chief minister Fabian Picardo and the deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia took part virtually.

The Gibraltar government says it is firmly committed to secure a treaty based on the political framework agreed together with the United Kingdom and Spain on 31 December 2020. In the meantime, and as has happened so far, there will be ongoing engagement with Spain at different levels and Gibraltar also continues to plan for a situation in which no agreement with the EU is possible.