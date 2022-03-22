Gibraltar's chief minister and Liz Truss hold talks in London Fabian Picardo and the UK foreign secretary discussed the ongoing negotiations over Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU, among other matters

Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, and UK foreign secretary Liz Truss met in London for discussions on various matters this Tuesday morning.

After the meeting, Picardo said in a post on Twitter that they are working together toward a safe and secure treaty between UK and EU regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union/Spain, based on bringing shared and enhanced prosperity for Gibraltar and the whole region. He said they also discussed sanctions and the first arrest of a Russian-owned superyacht in Gibraltar, which took place yesterday.

In her message on Twitter after the meeting, Liz Truss reiterated that Gibraltar's sovereignty will not be compromised in the ongoing negotiations with the EU, and said the UK welcomed the seizure of Dmitry Pumpyansky's superyacht following the sanctions on Russia.

Welcome Gibraltar’s seizure of Dmitry Pumpyansky’s super yacht following UK sanctions. pic.twitter.com/QWgtqlqYKF Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 22, 2022

Picardo has been in London for a couple of days to support the Royal Gibraltar Regiment who, after the Changing of the Guard and Ceremony of the Keys on Monday, are now guarding the Royal Palaces and Tower of London. He tweeted afterwards that "this visibly illustrates the unbreakable bond between Gibraltar and the Crown and our Sovereign, HMTQ the nucleus of our inviolable British sovereignty".