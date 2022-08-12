Events to mark 150 years since the birth of Heritage Artist Gustavo Bacarisas There will be an Open Day and new exhibitions at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery, a talk on the artist's life, a set of stamps and a children's book

Gibraltar's Ministry of Culture has announced that it will be marking the 150th Anniversary of the birth of Heritage Artist Gustavo Bacarisas with several events and initiatives.

Born on 23 September 1872, Gustavo Bacarisas was the first ever recipient of the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar in 1962 and one of its most prolific international artists, with a successful career spanning over 70 years, across three different continents.

During the week of his birth date, Gibraltar Cultural Services will be organising an Open Day at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Tuesday 20 September 2022, when the Minister for Culture, Professor John Cortes will open the newly refurbished exhibition rooms, with new works from the artist and further art from the Heritage artists also on show. The gallery refurbishment sees many additions and improvements including QR codes for audio and written information provided online to provide a more inclusive experience.

A special talk on Bacarisas' Life and Legacy will be delivered by Gino Sanguinetti, who will be exploring the artist's life, challenges, and inspirations against the backdrop of WWII and the Spanish Civil War. The talk will be held on Tuesday 20 September 2022 at 6.30pm at City Hall. Tickets for the talk are free to members of the public and are available at Buytickets.gi.

To promote the artist and mark the occasion, GCS is also working on a set of stamps that are being designed by the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau as well as a gift shop and a children's book by artist Shane Dalmedo, telling the story of Gustavo Bacarisas and highlighting some of the key moments in the artist's life.