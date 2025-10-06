Dyslexia Gibraltar hosts week of community events

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 6 October 2025, 15:06 Share

Dyslexia Gibraltar is set to host a series of events this October aimed at raising awareness, providing support, and strengthening community connections around dyslexia. The initiative runs from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 October and includes workshops, an educators’ gathering, and a parents’ coffee morning.

Dyslexia in the workplace

From Tuesday 7 to Thursday 9 October, three Dyslexia in the Workplace workshops will be held in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, with sponsorship from Capurro Insurance. These sessions will be led by Clare Francis, who will also be available for private consultations. Participants are encouraged to sign up and share the opportunity with colleagues.

Educators event

On Thursday 9 October, teachers and educators are invited to attend an informal evening with free drinks and tapas. This event is designed to create a relaxed space to connect with Dyslexia Gibraltar, gain insight into dyslexia, and learn practical classroom strategies.

Parents' coffee morning

The week concludes on Saturday 11 October with a breakfast gathering at King’s Diner. This friendly meet-up will allow parents to connect with each other, speak directly with Dyslexia Gibraltar’s committee, and share experiences. Children are warmly encouraged to attend, offering them a chance to meet other dyslexic kids and enjoy time together. Weather permitting, the event will take place outdoors, with King’s Bastion as the backup venue.

Contact details

For workshop registration or more information, email Clare Francis: edyoucationclarefrancis@gmail.com

Event details and registration links are available via Dyslexia Gibraltar’s Facebook page: Workplace Workshops: https://fb.me/e/5uKnt8Qmr

Educators Event: https://fb.me/e/5caM34cw9

Parents’ Coffee Morning: https://fb.me/e/5e22YE4Jt

Follow Dyslexia Gibraltar online:

Facebook: @dyslexiagibraltar

X/Twitter: @dyslexia_Gib

LinkedIn: @dyslexia-gibraltar

Instagram: @dyslexiagibraltar

YouTube: @dyslexiaGibraltar-