Pay & Display is now more user-friendly Drivers can pay online and it is no longer necessary to display a ticket on the dashboard

Drivers using Pay & Display parking facilities in Gibraltar can now pay online or by scanning a QR code. A reminder email or SMS message will inform them when the parking session is due to expire and offer an option to top-up and stay for longer. With this method, it is no longer necessary to display a ticket on the dashboard. There are signs with the website information and QR code.