Disabled golfers receive their shirts for May's Pro-Am A team of three golfers will represent Gibraltar in the events leading up to the Cairns Cup, disability golf's Ryder Cup equivalent

Ian Halliwell, the CEO of the Cairns Cup, visited Gibraltar last week to present members of the Gibraltar Disabilities Golf Team with their representative shirts for the Pro-Am golf tournament in London in May 2022.

The Cairns Cup is Disability Golf's Ryder Cup equivalent. It is held biannually and it is anticipated that in 2030 it will take place locally, at the San Roque Golf Club, with Gibraltar acting as the host city. As part of the Cairns Cup legacy, the organisation is already actively involved with athletes in Gibraltar, donating equipment to help promote the game among disabled youngsters.

A team of three golfers will represent Gibraltar in the events leading up to the competition in May.

Halliwell said, "By involving some of the youngsters in their first event, we hope that this will actively increase the involvement of young players from Gibraltar and also help with the promotion of golf as well. Golf can be a considerable therapeutic aid to those involved and, who knows, one of these athletes may well go on to represent Europe at a subsequent Cairns Cup. That is my sincere hope."