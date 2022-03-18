Deputy chief minister invested with award for services to Gibraltar Dr Joseph Garcia has been awarded the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George for his contribution to politics and public service

Dr Joseph Garcia, deputy chief minister and the leader of the Gibraltar Liberal Party, has been awarded the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George for his contribution to politics and public service in Gibraltar.

The investiture took place at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning, and was held by the Princess Royal.

Dr Garcia, who is a historian as well as a politician, is the author of the book Gibraltar, the Making of a People, and obtained a doctorate on The Political and Constitutional Development of Gibraltar. He has recently been appointed as a Senior Research Associate at the University of Gibraltar.

He began his political life as Shadow Minister for Tourism, Commercial Affairs, Trade, Industry and Financial Services, and became a minister in 2011. He holds the Brexit portfolio for the Gibraltar government.