Dame Mary Berry will be one of the guest authors. SUR
Dame Mary Berry to speak at Gibunco
Arts and culture

Dame Mary Berry to speak at Gibunco

This is the eighth International Literary Festival on the Rock, where world class writers and speakers come together for four days of public events

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 27 October 2023, 13:51

Mary Berry has been confirmed as the latest speaker to join the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2023 which runs from 17 to 19 November.

This is the eighth International Literary Festival on the Rock, where world class writers and speakers come together for four days of public events, staged in the Regency Garrison Library and other historic buildings in Gibraltar.

A full line up of authors and information on how to purchase a ticket can be found on the official festival web page: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com

