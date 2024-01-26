Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Covid-19 booster jabs now available in Gibraltar
Health

People entitled to the vaccines are those over the age of 50 or any person considered as vulnerable

SUR in English

Friday, 26 January 2024, 15:37

Covid-19 booster vaccines are now available at the Rock's Primary Care Centre on the ground floor.

People entitled to the vaccines are those over the age of 50 or any person considered as vulnerable due to their age or medical condition. To make an appointment call: (+35) 200 66966.

