Covid-19 booster jabs now available in Gibraltar

Friday, 26 January 2024, 15:37
Covid-19 booster vaccines are now available at the Rock's Primary Care Centre on the ground floor.
People entitled to the vaccines are those over the age of 50 or any person considered as vulnerable due to their age or medical condition. To make an appointment call: (+35) 200 66966.
