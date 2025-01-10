Competition to design new library cards on the Rock starts

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:40 Compartir

The John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar has announced an opportunity to design the new library membership cards. The competition is open to all members of the public, with categories for both young people and adults.

Designs should embody the spirit of the John Mackintosh Hall Library: innovation, culture, learning and community. Entries must be submitted by 28 February.