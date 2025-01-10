Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

John Mackintosh Hall. SUR
Competition to design new library cards on the Rock starts
It is open to all members of the public, with categories for both young people and adults

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:40

The John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar has announced an opportunity to design the new library membership cards. The competition is open to all members of the public, with categories for both young people and adults.

Designs should embody the spirit of the John Mackintosh Hall Library: innovation, culture, learning and community. Entries must be submitted by 28 February.

