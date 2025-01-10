Competition to design new library cards on the Rock starts

Library services
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:40
The John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar has announced an opportunity to design the new library membership cards. The competition is open to all members of the public, with categories for both young people and adults.
Designs should embody the spirit of the John Mackintosh Hall Library: innovation, culture, learning and community. Entries must be submitted by 28 February.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Sigues a SUR in English. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.
Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.