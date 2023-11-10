Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christian Santos. Salvador Salas
Christian Santos, the Rock&#039;s new tourism minister: &#039;I&#039;ve always been proud to be Gibraltarian&#039;
Tourism

Christian Santos, the Rock's new tourism minister: 'I've always been proud to be Gibraltarian'

Santos is also Gibraltar's minister for Equality, Youth, Employment and Culture

Rachel Haynes

Friday, 10 November 2023, 12:57

Compartir

Selling Gibraltar to the rest of the world is something Christian Santos says comes naturally to him, having worked around the world for 15 years in the entertainment industry.

"I've always been very proud to be Gibraltarian and I've always inadvertently been promoting Gibraltar so I almost feel at home," he told SUR in English on the Gibraltar stand at the World Travel Market on Monday morning.

Related news

While this week his focus was on tourism, Santos is also Gibraltar's minister for Equality, Youth, Employment and Culture. How is he going to juggle all of those hats?

"I have a great team of people and that's what is going to be my strength, working together," he said. They are all interlinked, he pointed out, adding that the ministries of Tourism and Culture should always have been together.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Research reveals Brits will take holidays to Costa del Sol over a longer season to avoid worst of the summer heat
  2. 2 Axarquía water bill row: 'They have sent us a quarterly bill for 45,220 euros and we were only there for two weeks'
  3. 3 Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024
  4. 4 Remembrance services in the south of Spain and Gibraltar
  5. 5 Arroyo de la Miel becomes the centre of flamenco during week-long festival
  6. 6 More UK visitors expected on Costa del Sol but at cooler times of year
  7. 7 PSOE defends Junts deal as way to solve 'conflict' in Spain's Catalonia region
  8. 8 Lack of rainfall forces Malaga to resurrect emergency water sources from 1995 drought
  9. 9 Registration for this weekend's Fuengirola half marathon breaks all records, and this is the route it will take
  10. 10 More than 90 fencers from six clubs participate in Malaga Fencing Championship

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad