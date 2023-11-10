Christian Santos, the Rock's new tourism minister: 'I've always been proud to be Gibraltarian'

Rachel Haynes Compartir Copiar enlace

Selling Gibraltar to the rest of the world is something Christian Santos says comes naturally to him, having worked around the world for 15 years in the entertainment industry.

"I've always been very proud to be Gibraltarian and I've always inadvertently been promoting Gibraltar so I almost feel at home," he told SUR in English on the Gibraltar stand at the World Travel Market on Monday morning.

While this week his focus was on tourism, Santos is also Gibraltar's minister for Equality, Youth, Employment and Culture. How is he going to juggle all of those hats?

"I have a great team of people and that's what is going to be my strength, working together," he said. They are all interlinked, he pointed out, adding that the ministries of Tourism and Culture should always have been together.