Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. SUR
Chief Minister and his deputy in London for Brexit meetings

Chief Minister and his deputy in London for Brexit meetings

SUR in English

Friday, 19 May 2023, 12:19

Compartir

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, travelled to London on Wednesday afternoon for Brexit-related meetings with the UK government.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, has been in Washington DC for a series of political meetings with members of the US Congress to cement the long, historic relationship between Gibraltar and the US. He will be joining the Chief Minister in London today, Friday.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad