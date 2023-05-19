Chief Minister and his deputy in London for Brexit meetings

Sections
Friday, 19 May 2023, 12:19
Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, travelled to London on Wednesday afternoon for Brexit-related meetings with the UK government.
The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, has been in Washington DC for a series of political meetings with members of the US Congress to cement the long, historic relationship between Gibraltar and the US. He will be joining the Chief Minister in London today, Friday.
