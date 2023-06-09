Carmen Gomez invested as 20th Mayor of Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar. Compartir Copiar enlace

On Tuesday this week Carmen Gomez officially became the 20th mayor of Gibraltar. Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo spoke of her "unwavering dedication to our city and her relentless pursuit of excellence", which, he said, "has touched the hearts of countless individuals."

Ms Gomez previously held the position of Deputy Mayor, which is being taken over by Nicky Guerrero. Picardo said that Guerrero and Gomez "exemplify the spirit of Gibraltar". He also thanked the previous mayor, Christian Santos, who "has dedicated himself tirelessly to the service of Gibraltar".