Gibraltar cable car tourist attraction closed to undergo major transformation

An AI generated image of the new cable car.

The Gibraltar Cable Car system, one of the Rock's most iconic tourist attractions, has temporarily closed as it undergoes a comprehensive rebuild that promises to transform the visitor experience.

The company MH Bland has announced an ambitious project to completely reconstruct the Gibraltar Cable Car complex, marking the most significant upgrade in the attraction's history. The extensive renovation will not only modernise the facility but also dramatically increase its capacity and enhance the overall visitor experience.

One of the most notable improvements will be a substantial increase in passenger capacity. The new system will be capable of transporting 1,150 passengers per hour, up from the current 260 - more than quadrupling the amount and significantly reducing wait times for visitors eager to ascend the Rock.

The project is a comprehensive vision to create a state-of-the-art facility that balances modern amenities with environmental responsibility. The redeveloped complex aims to be environmentally friendly and sustainable while remaining accessible to all visitors. The new attraction will also place emphasis on education and entertainment, while preserving and protecting Gibraltar's natural heritage.

Enhanced visitor experience

When the cable car reopens, visitors can look forward to a range of upgraded facilities and experiences:

- Breathtaking panoramic views overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar, with vistas extending to Africa and Spain

- Wildlife encounters with the famous Barbary macaques in their natural habitat

- Culinary excellence featuring a new café and restaurant serving superb food

- Spectacular lounge bar offering refreshments with far-reaching views

- Unique gift shop with souvenirs and local products

- Educational opportunities to learn about Gibraltar's rich history

- Versatile event space including a magnificent wedding venue for special occasions

- A new landmark for Gibraltar

MH Bland's commitment to delivering "a modern, environmentally friendly tourist attraction fit for the 21st Century" signals their intention to create what they describe as "a new landmark project for Gibraltar." The complete rebuild represents a significant investment in Gibraltar's tourism infrastructure and its appeal as a premier Mediterranean destination.

While the closure may disappoint visitors in the short term, the promise of a dramatically enhanced experience ensures that the Gibraltar Cable Car will continue to be a must-see attraction for generations to come.

Further updates on the project timeline and reopening date are expected to be announced as construction progresses.