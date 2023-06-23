British Forces Gibraltar officer raises LGBT awareness Romana Chipolina spoke at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality

The LGBT rainbow flag was raised at the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) headquarters on 1 June and is being flown throughout the month. Romana Chipolina, a Defence Guard Service officer and member of the LGBT community, said that "the raising of the flag is a symbol of our commitment to diversity."

Chipolina is the Force LGBT Champion, and will spread awareness on LGBT issues among British Forces Gibraltar personnel.

She was among those present at an event organised by the then mayor, Christian Santos, which marked the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Gibraltar. She expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to speak on behalf of the Defence Guard Service.

British Forces Gibraltar said it is committed to ending discrimination against minority groups in the workplace, adding that a diverse workforce better reflects the community, leading to the finest customer service.