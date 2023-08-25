Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bluefin tuna fishing season ends off Gib

The season is strictly controlled to prevent overfishing

SUR in English

Friday, 25 August 2023, 16:58

The open season on catching bluefin tuna off Gibraltar has been closed by the government of the Rock. Gibraltar's Department of the Environment Protection and Research unit will now carry out monitoring activity on the tuna stocks. Every year Gibraltar allows locals to catch and land the tuna but the season is strictly controlled to prevent overfishing.

