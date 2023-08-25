Bluefin tuna fishing season ends off Gib

Sections
The open season on catching bluefin tuna off Gibraltar has been closed by the government of the Rock. Gibraltar's Department of the Environment Protection and Research unit will now carry out monitoring activity on the tuna stocks. Every year Gibraltar allows locals to catch and land the tuna but the season is strictly controlled to prevent overfishing.
